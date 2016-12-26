Council turned down tank

city
After the Council refused a man's planning application for housing in central London, he applied to put a tank on the land instead. The council presumed he meant a septic tank and grated permission. A Russian T-34 battle tank now sits on the land with its gun aimed at the council offices. Check it out on Google Street View here!

