Global News' Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip for her family, but it didn't work out. So she decided to try to poison her very Canadian coworkers on live TV.
Offbeat
Artichoke dip gone wrong
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent0.0%
Amused0.0%
Entertained50.0%
Uninformed50.0%
Hungry0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Artichoke dip gone wrong Dec 27
- Council turned down tank Dec 26
- Drawing MS Paint Santa Dec 25
- A simulated Santa battle Dec 24
- Beagles chasing an RC car Dec 23
- If Google was a retailer Dec 22
- Golfing on ice Dec 21
- Fans love kid, no one else Dec 20
© 2016 Castanet.net