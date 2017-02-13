Photo: Contributed

Seeing past the numbers on housing affordability

Our government talks a lot about taking action on housing affordability. It’s an important issue.

But what does that look like in the Okanagan?

You could sum it up in a number: $125 million invested by the province and our federal partners in housing assistance and affordable housing for Kelowna, Lake Country, Westbank and West Kelowna since 2010.

However, from the perspective of those looking for affordable housing in our neighbourhoods, it’s the tangible results behind those numbers that really count – the safe homes they create.

In some cases, those investments have supported community organizations in creating affordable rental housing options.

In 2016 alone:

the redevelopment of Pleasantvale Homes opened 50 new units for seniors and 20 new affordable townhomes for families

the Central Green development created 86 apartments for adults

Phase II of the Apple Valley development created 78 apartments for seniors and people with disabilities.

With only so much space in these purpose-built developments, however, housing affordability assistance is also available through other channels.

The Rental Assistance Program (RAP), for instance, offers cash assistance to working families to help meet the costs of their monthly rent. The Shelter Assistance for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program provides similar rent supplements to eligible seniors.

We’ve also made separate investments to help those gearing up to make the transition between renting and owning a home: $703 million over three years, by the numbers.

But on the ground, we think that will look like helping 42,000 households get into their first home.

It has become increasingly difficult to take that step – certainly since I bought my first home in 1984 – largely because of the difficulty of coming up with the down payment.

Through the B.C.Home Partnership, however, first-time buyers can apply for a 25-year loan that is interest-free and payment-free for the first five years, which will contribute to the amount they have saved for a down payment.

We all know our communities are growing – if we needed proof, the 2016 census figures showed Kelowna with the sixth-highest growth rate among cities in Canada.

Now more than ever, we need to get past the numbers and focus on what taking action on housing affordability really means for the Okanagan – the ability for current and prospective residents to make a home here and contribute to the social and economic life of our communities, so we can continue to grow and thrive.