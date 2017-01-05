Private hill retreat

Very Private Hill Top Retreat on 17.9 acres with 360 degree Okanagan / Gallaghers Canyon views. This 7100 sq ft home has two separate and complete living quarters under one roof separated by a common courtyard. The home was creatively designed with a European Tuscan inspired flair and built by European craftsman, “Enns & Quiring” to accommodate a multi – generational extended family or corporate retreat.
Garage parking for 4 cars with guest quarters above. Professionally designed and developed grounds, concealed from the residence is a wedding chapel, formerly operated as Elysium Gardens. Extra acreage to enlarge the gardens, add a winery, an orchard or accommodate your horses. Easily accessible to Kelowna Centre, Lake Okanagan waterfront, International Airport, Hospital & University. A must see, truly a very unique property!
2834 BELGO ROAD, KELOWNA, BC - $3,400,000