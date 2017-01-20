Landmark is unique

Photo: Contributed

The Sandwich Company by Relvas Catering in the Landmark Buildings is making a big name for itself with Poutine Tuesdays.

This past week, they had the Montreal Smoked Meat Poutine with Dijon grainy gravy, pickled red onions and Swiss cheese. Wow!

Other spectacular poutines include Chorizo and Sriracha poutine, Philly Cheese Steak Poutine, Veggie Pesto Poutine, etc.

Owners Adam and Lindsay Relvas have always been known for their catering, so it’s no surprise that their bakery and bistro is so popular.

Like their Facebook page to see all of their daily specials.



Just when you thought the Third Space Canada team couldn’t get any better, they add Allie Grey to their team.

Allie has been given the title of Chief Fundraising Designer and is in charge of fundraising, grants and donor relations.

Third Space is an entrepreneurial charity that makes a difference in our community by offering life services and partnering with social agencies through projects, programs that focus on mental health and maximizing human wholeness.

Allie is looking to raise $60,000 for the Life Transition Program, which has them partnered with Freedoms Door.

Visit their website to donate and learn more about this ridiculously qualified team.



The Landmark Buildings houses some amazing companies and is desirable business address in Kelowna. Perhaps they can up everyone’s rent and keep that Tree of Hope going all year long because I love it.



Visland Media is bringing so much attention to the Okanagan we should all be thanking Alex Miller and maybe buy him a beer or two.

His newest success is Biz 1 on 1 that will be featured on Bloomberg TV debuting Jan. 28. Biz 1 on 1 is a unique, interview style TV show that features entrepreneurs sharing their fascinating stories.

The first episode will also feature local Steve Harvey of Business Finders Canada who has been an entrepreneur since college.



If you’re thinking the opposite of business right now, you will be excited to know that Laura Martini of Martini Yoga has announced the dates for her upcoming global retreats.

I can just imagine what kind of poses are included her Jungle Spirit Retreat in Bali and the relaxation that her Summerland Vino & Vinyasa will bring.

Visit her website to find out if her life philosophy resonates with you because chances are she would be a good fit to be your yoga instructor. You can find her locally at Oranj.



Cody Pollard of Fermented Dining has paired up with Ross Derrick from the Table at Codfathers to bring you a special, four-course paired dinner, combining high end whisky cocktails and fantastic seafood.

If Cody and Ross didn’t have the great reputations they do, I would think twice about this pairing, but experts know best.



Again if I hadn’t had some phenomenal beers at Kettle River Brewing, I would question this coming Wednesday’s release of the Peanut Butter and Chocolate Stout.

This is their second special release of 2017. Allergen warning: contains nuts.



My video blog doesn’t show me jumping in a pool this week, but it does tell you how much you need to retire and has a very Okanagan ending.

Check it out.

Make it a great week!