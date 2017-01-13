37392
2017 financial cannonballs

Thank you to Ultra Video’s for creating affordable video options for small business owners in the Okanagan. 

The founder, David Nault, has a phenomenal reputation in the video and film industry. 

He has recognized this need for small businesses because of the success that video brings to a small company. You can connect with Ultra via Facebook to learn more of what they can offer your business.   

Check out the video they produced for me at Reid & Associates Financial Solutions;  this way you will know what I sound like. 

It’s Pool TIME!  Like my Facebook page to see my upcoming weekly video blog. 

Financial Planning has never been so fun.
 

You’ve heard the saying that It takes a village to raise a child, but we all know it takes some money too. 

That’s why KPMG has partnered with Accelerate Okanagan and are offering two Venture Acceleration Program scholarships. 

These scholarships will cover the full cost of the six-month program so founders can focus on gaining access to support and opportunity. 

You can read the full article on their community blog page and while you’re there, you can see the speaker lineup for the BC Tech Summit coming to Vancouver on March 15. 
 

Marlies White of SomaLife Ventures and Glen Vause of Robson Financial Group have quickly raised $1 million from Kelowna Investors. 

SomaLife is a nutraceutical health company that will use this money to expand its nutraceutical and sports nutrition products and markets. 

SomaLife’s flag ship products are SomaLife Youth Formula and gHP Sport. You don’t need to research their Youth Formula to find out if it works or not just look at how great Marlies looks, but I caution you to ask any woman their age.  
 

You know I like unique events so when I heard that Kelowna Comedy was partnering with Summerhill Winery tonight to bring you Wine and Laughs I just had to post it. 

Five of Kelowna’s funniest comedians will be at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge tonight at 9 p.m., but I have no idea what wine they will be paired with.  
 

The next Cleavers and Cocktails is happening again this Sunday at Micro Bar Bites. 

For this competition, Chef Graydon Gliege from The Xchange will battle Chef Matthew Morazain of MTL Real Food.  

A fun twist to the battle is that each team will bring secret ingredients to challenge their opposing chef and bartender and both teams must use all the ingredients. Should be fun.  
 

Speaking of food if you want to try a little bit of everything from the participants for the upcoming Dine Around Thompson Okanagan promotion purchase a ticket for the Launch Party on Jan. 17.

This way you will know which restaurants to visit from Jan. 21 to Feb. 7.

Don’t forget about Femme Fatale’s show this weekend and One Big Table’s Local Pop Up Grocery Store on Saturday

Make it a great week!

About the Author

Kevin Lavigne is a local advisor with Reid & Associates Financial Solutions creating comprehensive financial plans for individuals and small businesses.  Kevin enjoys meeting and learning about people.  He is known for his abilities to connect both people and businesses as he tries to help everyone to succeed.

Kevin graduated from the University of Guelph in 2002 with a Bachelor of Commerce.  He has since completed his Insurance Licence and is in the process of completing his Certified Financial Planning Designation.  He has been involved in multiple businesses and investments including tech start ups.

Kevin married his wife Amy in 2009 and they currently have 2 young daughters.  They moved from Ontario with a few stops along the way and have lived in Kelowna since 2008.   Kevin and his family enjoy the outdoors and have a great passion for Food & Wine. 

Kevin was nominated in 2014 for Kelowna’s Top 40 Under 40 because of his successful business and the financial education he provides in the community.  He is also the 2016 President of Junior Chamber International, he works with multiple non profits as well he is a mentor for the Canadian Youth Business Foundation.



