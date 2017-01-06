Burlesque a must for city

Photo: Contributed

Femme Fatale Burlesque will host its seventh show at Sapphire Lounge next weekend.

If Tina Mandl and Femme Fatale are new to you, get excited because she has an amazing dance reputation. Femme Fatale teaches all women that they are beautiful, simple as that.

They not only teach performance and dance training for all levels, but how to exude confidence in all aspects of life.

To truly be sexy, flirtatious, happy and free, you need to feel it first, and this weekend they will show you what they are all about!

Check out their website for show details.



Have you heard about Swinging with the Stars in Kelowna? No, well the Central Okanagan Hospice Association hosts this fabulous event every year.

They find good people in Kelowna with minimal dance experience and challenge them to step out of their comfort zone to learn how to dance.

We’re not talking dancing you do at a wedding or your office Christmas party, we’re talking about ballroom, the tango and if your Vince and Valaura we’re talking how tap dance.

The event is happening March 18 at the Grand Okanagan and you can purchase tickets by calling Kathy at 250-864-0533 and ask to sit at the Vsquared table.



The hard work has finally paid off for Britt Vig.

She has been officially welcomed as a partner at BDO, one of the nation’s leading accounting firms.

Britt has over 15 years of providing accounting and tax services to owner managed businesses, and a wide range of private sector organizations and entrepreneurs.

Britt also volunteers her time and expertise as vice president of The Bridge Youth and Family Service Society here in Kelowna.

Thank you and congratulations, Britt.



Matt Van Emmerik also has some bragging to do in 2017 because he and his company, Showcase Photography Ltd., won the Real Estate Video of the Year award.

This is a global award that is judged by a key group of real estate video peers.

Showcase beat out other companies from the U.K., Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand this year.

Awards like this continue to grow the popularity of the Okanagan. Check out his video here.



Being a husband of a hot-rod girl, I know about pin ups and the effort it takes to look so good.

The new Pinned Boutique will help alleviate some of that time by supplying everything you need to be unique — for the girl next door to the vavavoom.

Guys, they didn’t forget about you either. They have some shirts, accessories and a whole line of beard and mustache products.

Even though this boutique is going to cost me a lot of money, I thank Katrina and Shawn Hanson for bringing something new and unique to Kelowna.

Visit their website to start shopping now.

Make it a great week.