Lavigne-on-the-Scene

City needs more pros

- | Story: 184699

I hope your Christmas was merry and filled with great holiday fun. 

I had a great holiday, but the event I just can’t stop talking about is Tibb’s Eve

This is a Newfoundland tradition where a bunch of friends come together on Dec. 23 to celebrate the holidays because Dec. 24-26 is supposed to all be about family. 

I strongly suggest you do this with all of your closest friends next Christmas because it was a blast, minus the Screech because nothing good came of that.
 

What is life really like in the Okanagan? 

Drew Vincent of the Okanagan Young Professionals has set out to get the down low on Okanagan living straight from the locals.

This is the first in a series of videos featuring real people talking about what they love and why they choose to live in the sunny Okanagan Valley.  

Please help Drew, the EDC and the city by sharing these videos with your friends and family from out of town because Kelowna is in need of more good people.  

I wonder if Drew will post his video of his polar bear dip to try and attract people to Kelowna?  
 

It’s time for New Year's. Festivals Kelowna is once again hosting New York New Year's at Stuart Park downtown. 

This is a great event if you can’t or don’t want to stay up until midnight. 

The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until the fireworks start at 9 p.m. 

You can warm yourself at the Valley First Warm Zone at the Kelowna Community Theatre with face painting, caricaturist and cartoons. 

Get there early as the free hot chocolate and glow sticks are only available until they are gone. 
 

The Kelowna Canadian Club is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Gala at Parkinson Rec Saturday night. 

There will be a buffet dinner, champagne, noise makers and music by the Regals so you can dance in the New Year. 

For tickets contact Joe at 250-878-3619 or [email protected].
 

Congratulations to the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) for creating a fundraiser around a Polar Bear Dip. 

The CRIS Kelowna Polar Bear Dip 2017 happens at 1 p.m. at Tug Boat Bay Sunday.  

CRIS is a unique non-profit and charitable organization that uses adaptive equipment, enabling people of all abilities and disabilities to interact with the great outdoors.

Most importantly, CRIS creates memories and experiences that everyone can enjoy.  Enjoy a polar dip.

I just can’t comprehend that, but I am going to try. 

Check out the details here.

Make it a great year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Lavigne on the Scene articles

About the Author

Kevin Lavigne is a local advisor with Reid & Associates Financial Solutions creating comprehensive financial plans for individuals and small businesses.  Kevin enjoys meeting and learning about people.  He is known for his abilities to connect both people and businesses as he tries to help everyone to succeed.

Kevin graduated from the University of Guelph in 2002 with a Bachelor of Commerce.  He has since completed his Insurance Licence and is in the process of completing his Certified Financial Planning Designation.  He has been involved in multiple businesses and investments including tech start ups.

Kevin married his wife Amy in 2009 and they currently have 2 young daughters.  They moved from Ontario with a few stops along the way and have lived in Kelowna since 2008.   Kevin and his family enjoy the outdoors and have a great passion for Food & Wine. 

Kevin was nominated in 2014 for Kelowna’s Top 40 Under 40 because of his successful business and the financial education he provides in the community.  He is also the 2016 President of Junior Chamber International, he works with multiple non profits as well he is a mentor for the Canadian Youth Business Foundation.



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



37235


37639