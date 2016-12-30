City needs more pros

Photo: Getty Images

I hope your Christmas was merry and filled with great holiday fun.

I had a great holiday, but the event I just can’t stop talking about is Tibb’s Eve.

This is a Newfoundland tradition where a bunch of friends come together on Dec. 23 to celebrate the holidays because Dec. 24-26 is supposed to all be about family.

I strongly suggest you do this with all of your closest friends next Christmas because it was a blast, minus the Screech because nothing good came of that.



What is life really like in the Okanagan?

Drew Vincent of the Okanagan Young Professionals has set out to get the down low on Okanagan living straight from the locals.

This is the first in a series of videos featuring real people talking about what they love and why they choose to live in the sunny Okanagan Valley.

Please help Drew, the EDC and the city by sharing these videos with your friends and family from out of town because Kelowna is in need of more good people.

I wonder if Drew will post his video of his polar bear dip to try and attract people to Kelowna?



It’s time for New Year's. Festivals Kelowna is once again hosting New York New Year's at Stuart Park downtown.

This is a great event if you can’t or don’t want to stay up until midnight.

The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

You can warm yourself at the Valley First Warm Zone at the Kelowna Community Theatre with face painting, caricaturist and cartoons.

Get there early as the free hot chocolate and glow sticks are only available until they are gone.



The Kelowna Canadian Club is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Gala at Parkinson Rec Saturday night.

There will be a buffet dinner, champagne, noise makers and music by the Regals so you can dance in the New Year.

For tickets contact Joe at 250-878-3619 or [email protected].



Congratulations to the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) for creating a fundraiser around a Polar Bear Dip.

The CRIS Kelowna Polar Bear Dip 2017 happens at 1 p.m. at Tug Boat Bay Sunday.

CRIS is a unique non-profit and charitable organization that uses adaptive equipment, enabling people of all abilities and disabilities to interact with the great outdoors.

Most importantly, CRIS creates memories and experiences that everyone can enjoy. Enjoy a polar dip.

I just can’t comprehend that, but I am going to try.

Check out the details here.

Make it a great year.