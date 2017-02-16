Younger Trudeau in town

Photo: CTV

Trudeau is coming to Kelowna.

No, not that one – the prime minister's younger brother, Alexandre Trudeau.

The author, journalist and documentary filmmaker will speak at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts on March 15 starting at 7 p.m.

"He’ll explore Canadian history, while offering an alternative perspective on the important link between past events and future successes," says the description of the event.

"From pre-Columbian times through the early explorers, and into the complicated nation-building of the 19th and 20th centuries, Trudeau will spin a tale of a different Canada than the one held up now in our comfortable times. He’ll argue that to meet the challenges of the new age, we must make peace with our true past, no matter how raw and difficult it is, and draw strength from it."

The event is hosted by the Fresh Outlook Foundation as part of the group's Fresh Dialogues event.

Tickets are $25 and are available online.