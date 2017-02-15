Busing at UBCO

Photo: Castanet Staff

Taking the bus at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus is about to look a whole lot different.

A request for proposal was submitted by BC Transit to issue construction of the new transit exchange at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.

Nine new bus bays, four bus layover stations, transit shelters, transit lanes and bicycle storage lockers are included in the new exchange project.

“Providing access to reliable public transportation and world class education are core commitments of the Province,” said MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country Norm Letnick. “With this announcement, we are delivering real progress on both fronts, which is exciting for the Kelowna community.”

The new project is part of $160 million in federal and provincial funding for BC Transit projects that was announced in June.

“Kelowna is a thriving city and UBC Okanagan is at the heart of our community,” said MLA for Kelowna-Mission Steve Thomson.

“This expansion will benefit current and future students, and will position the community for continued growth for years to come.”

Kelowna Regional Transit system has 28 routes currently. For more information about the federal-provincal public transit infrastructure fund visit the website.