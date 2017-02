Photo: DriveBC

A mudslide has taken out Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, closing down traffic in both directions.

The mudslide occurred 12 kilometres east of Spences Bridge just after 4 p.m.

DriveBC issued a falling rock warning for the highway earlier in the afternoon.

There is no detour around the closure, and DriveBC estimates the highway won't open until Thursday at noon.