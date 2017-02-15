Baby's broken heart

38555
A Kelowna couple’s unborn baby needs a heart procedure in Toronto.

Casey and Amanda were told during an emergency ultrasound on Jan. 28 that their baby has a critical aortic stenosis.

Amanda is 21 weeks pregnant, and the couple flew out to Toronto on Tuesday for a balloon angioplasty.

“They will have to act fast on this choice because the baby’s heart is already damaged, and the sooner the operation is done the more likely it is to succeed,” reads their GoFundMe page.

Casey’s brother set up the page and said it is to “raise enough money to cover flights, travel expenses and living expenses for the Toronto surgeries, recovery time in Vancouver.”

Amanada is off work and on medical EI due to pregnancy complications, and Casey has been off work due to an injury.

For more information about the family visit their GoFundMe page.

