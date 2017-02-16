Kelowna dream for sale

39440
It began as an ambitious, year-round playground on 640 acres of property just south of Kelowna's southern boundary.

Now, 10 years later, after years of battles with the regional district and in the courts, Mark Consglio's dream is over.

Kelowna Mountain is up for sale.

The largest of the three parcels, 320 acres in size, has been put on the market through a court-appointed order.

Jeff Hudson and Marshall McAnerney of HM Commercial Group have listed the property at $7,995,000.

It includes the 5,700-square-foot welcome centre, which has been fully permitted and inspected.

Consiglio's vision for the Kelowna Mountain property included a ski hill, winery, golf course, four suspension bridges, mountain bike park, commercial amenities including restaurants, plus residential and resort accommodations.

The suspension bridges and wine cave that were already constructed are not part of the sale property.

Hudson says the sale is being driven by the mortgage holders, who went to court to get paid.

"The court has granted them the opportunity to sell it, subject to court approval," said Hudson.

He says once there is an offer and conditions of the sale have been removed, it goes to the court for final approval.

