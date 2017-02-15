The Family Day debate

38866
Five years later, the great Family Day debate still rankles.

B.C.'s long weekend is one week before that of other provinces and one week before the President's Day long weekend in the U.S.

A campaign, dubbed Unite Family Day, has called for the long weekends to be synchronized. 

This week, a Castanet poll found the majority of people want the statutory holiday to be changed to the third weekend of February, rather than the current second week.

Out of the nearly 5,500 votes, more than 56 per cent want it bumped ahead. More than 17 per cent want it stay put and more than 25 per cent say it doesn't matter.

"Let's hope they change it before next Monday and we can get another day off," joked one person, trying to lighten the mood among the hundreds of heated comments on one recent story about the effort to change the holiday.

Another encouraged people to see the positive side.

"Seriously, how spoiled are we. A stat holiday that we didn't even have a few years ago and we still seem to need to complain about it? Wow."

COMMENTS WELCOME

