Dog survives poisoning

A Kelowna dog owner woke up to a shocking surprise on his driveway last weekend.

Troy Gangl was out chipping ice off his driveway on Monday when he found the scattered hotdogs,



“It’s a dried up moldy hotdog with elastics wrapped around it,” said Gangl. “You can see a big green spot growing on the bottom.”

“They were scattered here,” he said, pointing at his driveway on Hazell Road in Kelowna’s Mission area.

And it wasn’t the first time.

“Since it happened six weeks ago, I had an idea that someone is doing something they shouldn’t be because why would you throw hotdogs on someone's property with elastic bands?” he said.

“They don’t look very edible.”

Roach, a twelve-year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, threw up four times after mowing down one of the hotdogs.

It’s a little scary and it’s pretty disturbing, said Gangl.

“Second occurrence and six sausages… six too many,” he said.

He took Roach to Fairfield Animal Hospital that morning and was given medication to stop the pooch from vomiting, but the dog threw up again in the backyard.

Gangl said he notified his fellow neighbours and was told that there was even a case in the Lower Mainland where people were soaking fish heads in anti-freeze to get dogs to eat them.

He now comes out every morning to check his property before letting Roach out.

“I don’t know why anyone would hurt a dog at all,” he said. “Why are you throwing tampered hotdogs on my property?”

If anyone has any information they can contact RCMP.