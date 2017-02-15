Crooks caught on camera

RCMP took a bite out of crime, unleashing police dog Ice on two thieves at Corix Kelowna's compound.

The crooks broke in Feb. 11 about 4:10 a.m.

They are seen on surveillance footage wandering the works yard. Later in the video, an RCMP officer is seen being pulled by the police dog, which seems to have caught a scent.

In a letter, Corix thanked police, 911 dispatchers and Sonitrol Verified Security monitoring staff for their quick response.

Corix said surveillance equipment picked up the thieves as soon as they crossed the fence line and police were on scene right away to make the arrest.