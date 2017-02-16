39440
Targeting eyesore inn

The District of Lake Country is taking measures to shut down a local motel.

The Airport Inn Lakeside, which has been in bylaw contravention for nearly two decades, will not be issued a 2017 business licence

A licence won't be issued until the owner, (Raif Holdings Ltd.) complies with municipal bylaws and the BC Building Code.

A staff report states the owner has been aware of bylaw contravention since 1998. Numerous building permits have not been issued due to outstanding issues.

The district states there have been fire-safety issues, while RCMP files show 162 calls for service to the motel between April 2009 and November 2016. Thirty-seven of those were for crimes against persons and 71 or other provincial or federal statute files.

It further notes, during a fire inspection last February, small electrical fires were discovered behind breakers and outlets in a number of rooms being rented out.

A week later, a stop-work order was issued for renovations being made without permits.

The report also states the owner has not made efforts to bring the property and the business into compliance.

"Even if an application is submitted to bring the property into compliance, staff recommend that no business licence should be issued until the property is fully compliant with bylaws, statutes, and sets out to address other relevant issues," the report says.

"This is due to the history of incomplete building permit applications."

