38866
39293

Kelowna  

Worried mom searches

- | Story: 188899

UPDATE: Feb. 16, 8:35 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirm they are also searching for Elisha Dawn Nixon-Barron.

The 24-year-old was last seen in West Kelowna on Feb. 9, and a fundraising campaign is underway to send her mom to the Okanagan to search for the woman.

"There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe she is either in Kelowna or West Kelowna," said police in a statement. 

"Since Elisha’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings. However, Elisha remains missing."

RCMP say they are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

ORIGINAL: Feb. 15

A campaign is raising money to send a worried mother to the Kelowna area to search for her missing daughter.

Elisha Dawn Nixon-Barron, 24, has been missing since Feb. 9.

"We are all very concerned for her well-being," says the GoFundMe campaign. "Every donation big or small will be a great help in aiding to find her and return her home safe!"

It appears no official RCMP release has yet been sent. However, information has been posted to a website set up to help find missing people in B.C.

"She was last seen in West Kelowna. She is living a high-risk life style and doesn’t know many people in Kelowna. She is from Winnipeg. She has a large chest tattoo with a heart and wings," says BC Missing Person.

NixonBarron has blue eyes and dark hair. She is about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

If you have any info, contact her mother Lesley Nixon through Facebook or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

