Mom searching for daughter

Photo: Contributed

A campaign is raising money to send a worried mother to the Kelowna area to search for her missing daughter.

Elisha Dawn NixonBarron, 24, has been missing since Feb. 9.

"We are all very concerned for her well-being," says the GoFundMe campaign. "Every donation big or small will be a great help in aiding to find her and return her home safe!"

It appears no official RCMP release has yet been sent. However, information has been posted to a website set up to help find missing people in B.C.

"She was last seen in West Kelowna. She is living a high-risk life style and doesn’t know many people in Kelowna. She is from Winnipeg. She has a large chest tattoo with a heart and wings," says BC Missing Person.

NixonBarron has blue eyes and dark hair. She is about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

If you have any info, contact her mother Lesley Nixon through Facebook or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.