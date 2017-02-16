Companion paws, awws

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna-based mental health and suicide prevention foundation is branching with a companion pet program for veterans, first responders and seniors.

The LifeLine Canada has just launched its Companion Paws program.

Said to be the first of its kind in Canada, Companion Paws supports those in need while providing a second chance for pets by rescuing, training and pairing them with those who would benefit from a certified companion therapy dog.

Interaction with a therapy pet provides therapeutic, motivational, educational and recreational benefits to enhance quality of life for those who may suffer from PTSD, stress, depression or anxiety symptoms, says TLC CEO Liane Weber.

Individuals can apply through TLC and are interviewed to best match a dog to their personality and lifestyle.

During the dog's training, the new owner will be introduced to their companion and participate in training sessions. All dogs are assessed by a government-approved third party prior to being placed in a home.

Weber says TLC is seeking interested parties in the Okanagan who would like to receive a Companion Paws dog. For more information and to apply, go to TLC’s website and click on Companion Paws Canada.

You can also sign up to become a trainer or volunteer.