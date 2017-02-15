Terror films downtown

Madison Erhardt

The movie Tiny house of Terror is being filmed in downtown Kelowna.

The movie is based on the mysterious disappearance of a woman's husband, and crew members were seen filming on Bernard Avenue, Tuesday.

The lead character gives up her large home along with her wealthy lifestyle to move into an isolated, tiny house, which turns out to be more of a nightmare than a dream.

Kelowna stands in for a small Washington state town in the production.

"People are really friendly here," said producer Kim Roberts.

"We have a great film commissioner here who has been helping us find locations. We love how beautiful it is here. It's different than Vancouver, and the crew is great. There are a whole bunch of reasons why we wanted to shoot here."

This won't be the last time the film crew will be hanging around Kelowna, Roberts says.

"I will be back in a month and a half to film another feature film called Anthem. We love it here!"