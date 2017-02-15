Sings for missing son

Photo: Contributed

Denise Horvath-Allan will never lose hope of finding out what happened to her son.

Charles Horvath went missing, and is presumed murdered, in 1989. He was last seen May 26 of that year.

Allan, who used to make yearly visits to Kelowna from her home in England, has turned to music to bring attention to the plight of families suffering through the same pain as she has lived with the past 27 years.

Allan is one of the driving forces behind the Missing People Choir.

The 30-person choir is made up of families that have lost loved ones, volunteers, staff of The UK charity MP, and the National Crime Agency.

The group recently auditioned for the Simon Cowell created Britain's Got Talent.

Castanet reached out to Allan about the audition. While she is unable to comment since the show will not air until Spring, a published report in The Sun said the judges and onlookers were reduced to tears.

“Judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were particularly moved. Amanda said they were an inspiration," one audience member told The Sun.

"The choir said they had only performed together about seven times. You could tell in their voices how much it means to them all.”

Images of some of those missing were apparently flashed up on a screen during the performance.

"I have always said that as long as I can stand, walk, and talk I will search for my son until the day I die," Allan told Castanet via email.

"Now, through the UK charity Missing People, plus The Missing People Choir, I am able to sing for him."

The choir, which was formed in 2014, performed "I Miss You' during its audition.