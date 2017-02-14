Vigil for missing women

Photo: @_anishinaabekwe Vancouver Women's Memorial March, Feb. 14, 2017.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people marched through the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver Tuesday for the 27th year in a row, to honour the memory of women who have died in the area.

The February 14th Women’s Memorial March Committee has been speaking out against violence against Indigenous woman for years.

“Increasing deaths of many vulnerable women from the Downtown Eastside still leaves family, friends, loved ones, and community members with an overwhelming sense of grief and loss,” the committee said in a statement. “Indigenous women disproportionately continue to go missing or be murdered with minimal action to address these tragedies or the systemic nature of gendered violence, poverty, racism, or colonialism.”

Those marching, led by Indigenous women, spent the afternoon stopping at different spots in the Downtown Eastside where women have died or were last seen.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

A memorial vigil is being held Tuesday in Kelowna for missing and murdered indigenous women.

This year marks the sixth annual memorial held at the Kelowna courthouse.

It starts at 5 p.m.

“The Feb. 14 annual women’s memorial march is held on Valentine’s Day each year to honour the memory of indigenous women, including trans and two-spirit women, who have died as a result of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual violence,” says the Idle No More website.

According to RCMP in 2014, 1,017 indigenous women and girls have been homicide victims and 164 indigenous women and girls are missing.

“Indigenous women and girls make up 4.3 per cent of the total female population but make up 11.3 per cent of the murdered and missing,” reads a press release.

All people in the community are invited to join in memory, protest and healing.

Fore more information visit the website.