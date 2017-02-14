38555
Kelowna  

Love on a budget

You don't have to break the bank to show your love.

Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada is offering some handy tips to celebrate Valentine's Day without sinking deeper into debt.

Consumers often feel pressured to buy the most elaborate gift for their loved one on this billion-dollar day – whether they can afford to or not.

Right now, Canadians owe $1.67 for every dollar of disposable income, according to Statistics Canada.

“Overindulging on Valentine’s Day when you are buried in debt will only make your financial situation worse. You may feel obligated to buy an expensive gift, however if you cannot afford it, sit down with your partner to manage expectations,” says spokesman Jeffrey Schwartz.

Here's some tips from Consolidated Credit:

Love notes – Nothing can show your love and affection more than a series of sweet handwritten notes placed throughout your home. Your Valentine will enjoy finding loving notes of appreciation at home or even in their wallet or lunch kit.

Play some games – Feeling a little playful? Create a scavenger hunt for your partner. Your sweetheart will enjoy trying to figure the riddles out in order to get to their next clue.

Take a romantic walk – The evenings are getting a little brighter, perfect opportunity to go for an evening stroll with your Valentine. The crisp winter air will inspire you to celebrate your love over a cup of hot chocolate at home.

Dine in at home – Be a master chef for the night. Create an easy to make menu and let your partner choose something from the menu. Prepare the meal and serve it to them. They will enjoy your thought and effort more than any dinner out any day.

