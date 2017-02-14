38866
Kelowna  

Big fun on Family day

Families celebrated in a big way at Big White Ski Resort on Family Day.  

The resort partnered with Family Channel for an action-packed weekend of events.

There was an Amazing-Race-style “Spectacular Race” and a Lip Sync battle in the village centre, hosted by Family Channel personality Deepa Prashad.  

On Saturday evening, stars from Family Channel’s ”Backstage” met fans during Carnival Night, signing autographs and handing out prizes. 

On Sunday, after a Cruz the Blues closing ceremony, Big White hosted a Family Channel concert at its tube park.

And on Monday, bluebird skies lured skiers and boarders to the slopes with half-priced lift tickets. 

“B.C. Family Day is ... a chance for families to spend time and connect with one another, as well as a chance for locals to celebrate their province,” said Big White's Michael J. Ballingall.

Tubing, ice-skating and ice climbing were among the many other activities.  

Next up for the resort, the traditionally busy American Presidents Day and Alberta Family Day weekend. 

