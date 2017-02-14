38555
35303

Kelowna  

Yoga with goats

- | Story: 188721

There are many different styles of yoga, including Ashtanga, Bikram, Hath and … yoga with goats.

“I would probably say most people haven’t heard of it before,” laughed Amy Rauscher, owner of Moga.

Hoof Prints Barnyard Petting Zoo held its very first ‘Goga' class on Sunday and it was completely sold out.

“This was a fantastic outing, and for the families it was amazing. It was a real different twist to yoga,” said Mallalea Orban-Wudrich who attended the class.

Goga was much like any other yoga class, except this time it was in a barn with goats free to roam around and say hello.

“The goats will come in and join you and climb on you and probably nibble on your hair a little bit,” said owner Kristen Eng.

Eng and Rauscher joked about the idea when they saw a video of goat yoga in the U.S.

“I might be the goat yoga expert now,” laughed Rasucher. “I think I was laughing more than I have ever laughed in a yoga class in my life.”

There were seven goats inside the barn and all were clad with a diaper and onesies to avoid accidents.

“They just make people feel happy and laugh and I think that is what we all need in life is more laughter,” Eng said.

Eng added her goats seemed a little confused that they could walk on people, but opened up as the class continued.

“I loved that they were coming over and sniffing and wanted to get involved in what you were doing,” Orban-Wudrich said.

To learn more about Goga and when the next class will be held, visit the Facebook page.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36599


37590


Real Estate
2961248
1152 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
38003




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37965


Russell Westbrook spouts off some impressive stats

Russell Westbrook spouts off some impressive stats

Must Watch
Thunder guard and human embodiment of dynamite Russell Westbrook may not care about averaging a triple double(!) for a season, but...
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201727
Daily Dose – February 14, 2017
Daily Dose
Shall we jump back into the work week?
TheTango-DailyDose-0203201717
Daily Dose – February 14, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango maintains a strict no dabbing policy as you can see.
metallicas_james_hetfield_in_guitar-throwing_rage_after_sound_problems_affect_grammys_performance.jpg
Metallica’s James Hetfield in guitar-throwing rage after sound problems affect Grammys performance
Music
Metallica frontman James Hetfield threw his guitar off stage in...
princes_purple_rain_reissue_to_feature_new_music_and_concert_films.jpg
Prince’s Purple Rain reissue to feature new music and concert films
Music
The reissue of Prince's Purple Rain will feature unreleased...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784
34523