There are many different styles of yoga, including Ashtanga, Bikram, Hath and … yoga with goats.

“I would probably say most people haven’t heard of it before,” laughed Amy Rauscher, owner of Moga.

Hoof Prints Barnyard Petting Zoo held its very first ‘Goga' class on Sunday and it was completely sold out.

“This was a fantastic outing, and for the families it was amazing. It was a real different twist to yoga,” said Mallalea Orban-Wudrich who attended the class.

Goga was much like any other yoga class, except this time it was in a barn with goats free to roam around and say hello.

“The goats will come in and join you and climb on you and probably nibble on your hair a little bit,” said owner Kristen Eng.

Eng and Rauscher joked about the idea when they saw a video of goat yoga in the U.S.

“I might be the goat yoga expert now,” laughed Rasucher. “I think I was laughing more than I have ever laughed in a yoga class in my life.”

There were seven goats inside the barn and all were clad with a diaper and onesies to avoid accidents.

“They just make people feel happy and laugh and I think that is what we all need in life is more laughter,” Eng said.

Eng added her goats seemed a little confused that they could walk on people, but opened up as the class continued.

“I loved that they were coming over and sniffing and wanted to get involved in what you were doing,” Orban-Wudrich said.

