38737

Kelowna  

Police dog catches suspects

- | Story: 188712

Ice, a Kelowna RCMP police service dog, nabbed two break-and-enter suspects this weekend.

Officers responded to Finns Road and Evans Court around 4 a.m. after a commercial business alarm was going off.

Ice located one suspect hiding beneath a trailer who also had drug paraphernalia and nearly four grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

A 42-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and later released on strict conditions.

Ice also found another suspect, who was lying between pipes stored inside a property nearby.

The second suspect was a male who had bags, flashlights, two-way radios and suspected stolen property.

A 34-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and is facing potential charges. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
38529




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kit
Kit Kelowna SPCA >


37589




princes_purple_rain_reissue_to_feature_new_music_and_concert_films.jpg

Prince’s Purple Rain reissue to feature new music and concert films

Music
The reissue of Prince's Purple Rain will feature unreleased music and concert films. The Purple Rain reissue will hit stores...
Penguins are clumsy
Penguins are clumsy
Must Watch
Great. Now I want to adopt a penguin. Do you think the SPCA might...
TheTango-DailyDose-0212201761
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Happy Family Day friends! Enjoy a bonus Daily Dose to wrap up the...
TheTango-DailyDose-0206201767
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to a short work week!
keanu_reeves_teases_plot_details_for_possible_bill_ted_3.jpg
Keanu Reeves teases plot details for possible Bill & Ted 3
Showbiz
Keanu Reeves has teased fans with plot details for a possible...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38014
38743