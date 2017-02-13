Police dog catches suspects

Photo: RCMP

Ice, a Kelowna RCMP police service dog, nabbed two break-and-enter suspects this weekend.

Officers responded to Finns Road and Evans Court around 4 a.m. after a commercial business alarm was going off.

Ice located one suspect hiding beneath a trailer who also had drug paraphernalia and nearly four grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

A 42-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and later released on strict conditions.

Ice also found another suspect, who was lying between pipes stored inside a property nearby.

The second suspect was a male who had bags, flashlights, two-way radios and suspected stolen property.

A 34-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and is facing potential charges. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.