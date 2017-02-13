Diner damaged, broken into

Photo: Google Street View

A local Kelowna restaurant was broken in to and had cash stolen from it on Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s assistance.

RCMP responded to MTL montREALfood on Kirschner Road around 7 a.m.

Officers said cash was stolen and there was damage caused to the diner.

“Kelowna RCMP continue their investigation into this crime,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Following an inspection of the scene, investigators seized evidence for forensic examination.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 250-762-3300.