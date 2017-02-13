Breaking records at 85

38737
Kelowna senior Conny Stamhuis has broken a couple of swimming records both in B.C. and nationally.

Swimming in Victoria, Stamhuis broke the record for the 200-metre backstroke nationally and the B.C. record for the 50-metre breaststroke both in the 85- to 89-years age group. She finished with times of 4:52.88 and 1:04.28 respectively, beating the backstroke record by a full eight seconds. That record was previously set in 2014 by Sylvia Eisele.

At 85 years old, Stamhuis has a humour about breaking records in competitive swimming as a senior.

"I just did it because I'm standing the longest; I'm old," she said with a laugh. "There's always been women ahead of me who are not there any more, or aren't swimming anymore, that were better. But this time I happened to do it. I didn't know; my son found out."

After breaking those record, Stamhuis says she's feeling "on top of the world," and confident heading into international championships in Budapest, Hungary in the summer.

Jeanette Hoft with the Okanagan Masters Swim Club says breaking the record is also good press for swimming in Okanagan.

"We've got a couple of people that have set some Canadian records, but certainly in her age group, I think she must be the first person who's actually set a record in that age group."

She's 20 years into her career as a competitive swimmer, having started up after retiring at the age of 65, but even then, she wasn't new to the sport. She also competed as a child, through to her late teens.

"My son said, 'Come on, come swim with us,' because he's a swimmer," she said, adding that there's nothing unordinary about swimming competitively at her age.

"It feels good. You know, the water is very gentle on the body. By that time you have a few problems, so I swim better than I walk."

She adds that she's got her eyes on the world championship in Budapest this year, after winning two years ago, which got her into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

"I would like to try and do it again, breaststroke and the backstroke," she said. "If I can break records at the same time, that would be great. But it's wonderful to get a world championship."

