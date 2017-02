Photo: Beck Wilson

Neighbours report a car crash with arrests overnight in downtown Kelowna.

About 3 a.m., residents were awoken when a white Mitsubishi Lancer smashed into another car on the 1300 block of Ethel Street, causing extensive damage.

The second vehicle was another white compact sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

One young male was seen to be arrested and was put in the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs.

Other occupants of the vehicle were taken away by ambulance.