Charged in staff sex assault

The owner of the Orchard Park Jugo Juice is facing two sexual assault charges after allegedly forcing himself on an employee at his store.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 21, 2015, after the store had closed for the evening.

A former employee said the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman, was in the back room by herself when the owner, 55-year-old Gary Stajduhar, “grabbed her on either side by the arms, pushed her against a freezer and pressed himself against her.”

The former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said the alleged victim “didn't want to say too much” about what exactly happened, or for how long, but she never returned to the store.

Stajduhar made his first appearance in court on May 2, 2016, but remains free. His two-day trial is set to begin on March 15.

None of the allegations Stajduhar is facing have been proven in court.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Stajduhar has been a franchisee at Jugo Juice since May 2010 and is also the president of Inland Lock Doctor.

A Feb. 1 Facebook ad posting by Stajduhar for a locksmith position describes the job as having a “great work environment.”

Stajduhar did not respond to a message left at his Jugo Juice store.