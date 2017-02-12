38737
35303

Kelowna  

Charged in staff sex assault

- | Story: 188621

The owner of the Orchard Park Jugo Juice is facing two sexual assault charges after allegedly forcing himself on an employee at his store.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 21, 2015, after the store had closed for the evening.

A former employee said the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman, was in the back room by herself when the owner, 55-year-old Gary Stajduhar, “grabbed her on either side by the arms, pushed her against a freezer and pressed himself against her.”

The former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said the alleged victim “didn't want to say too much” about what exactly happened, or for how long, but she never returned to the store.

Stajduhar made his first appearance in court on May 2, 2016, but remains free. His two-day trial is set to begin on March 15.

None of the allegations Stajduhar is facing have been proven in court.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Stajduhar has been a franchisee at Jugo Juice since May 2010 and is also the president of Inland Lock Doctor.

A Feb. 1 Facebook ad posting by Stajduhar for a locksmith position describes the job as having a “great work environment.”

Stajduhar did not respond to a message left at his Jugo Juice store.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

38522
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2933990
454 Sarsons Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,595,000
more details
38522


35575


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lady Onion
Lady Onion Kelowna SPCA >


37589




This guy knows how to have a good time

This guy knows how to have a good time

Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and proceeded to ride down an entire tram track in Bratislava,
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201747
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love
Galleries
If you’ve got a special someone in your life then you need...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201737
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love (2)
Galleries
Times change but true love lasts forever.
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
Must Watch
Everybody likes a good belly rub.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37098