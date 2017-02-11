Thief steals human hair

Photo: Larry Wright

A thief made off with thousands of dollars of real human hair in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Larry Wright and his wife received a notification from their alarm company at 4 a.m. that their store, D'Vontay Hair Extensions & Wigs, had been broken into.

Police responded to the store on Harvey Avenue and Spall Road shortly after but the thief was in the store for less than two minutes before taking off with the $30 cash in the till and a large bag full of expensive wigs and hair extensions.

“A package of hair extensions, the one's that they took, they retail for over $200 a piece,” Wright said. “We haven't counted how many are gone ... but I would guess several thousand dollars of inventory.”

Wright believes the thief had staked out the store before the robbery, as he knew exactly where the expensive inventory was kept.

He picked the lock to break in.

Wright is asking anyone who may recognize the thief in the security photo to call the RCMP.