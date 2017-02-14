Lively talk about death

Photo: Contributed

For a lively discussion about death, visit the death cafe.

What's that? It's not where bad puns go to die.

It's a series of talks coming to five Okanagan communities in March.

Who wants to have a coffee and discuss death? Three Okanagan women do, and they invite you to join them.

Celebrants Alison Moore and Ingrid Tourigny and death midwifery practitioner and shaman Sue Berlie are hosting the series.

The events are an opportunity to have an honest and respectful conversation about death in a group-directed setting with no judgments. A death cafe is not a grief support or counselling session, however.

Death cafes originated in Europe "to increase awareness of death with a view of helping people make the most of their (finite) lives."

It's said the best preparation for death is to have a great life.

Find out more at these locations: