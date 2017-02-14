39413

Kelowna  

Lively talk about death

- | Story: 188553

For a lively discussion about death, visit the death cafe.

What's that? It's not where bad puns go to die. 

It's a series of talks coming to five Okanagan communities in March.

Who wants to have a coffee and discuss death? Three Okanagan women do, and they invite you to join them.

Celebrants Alison Moore and Ingrid Tourigny and death midwifery practitioner and shaman Sue Berlie are hosting the series.

The events are an opportunity to have an honest and respectful conversation about death in a group-directed setting with no judgments. A death cafe is not a grief support or counselling session, however. 

Death cafes originated in Europe "to increase awareness of death with a view of helping people make the most of their (finite) lives."

It's said the best preparation for death is to have a great life.

Find out more at these locations:

  • March 2, 3-5 p.m. in Kelowna, at Bliss Bakery and Bistro, 1286 Ellis St.
  • March 9, 3-5 p.m. in West Kelowna, at L’Oven, 100-2565 Main St.
  • March 16, 3-5 p.m. in Peachland, at Bliss Bakery, 4200 Beach Ave.
  • March 23, 3-5 p.m. in Summerland, at Beanery Café, 13016 Victoria Rd. N.
  • March 30, 3-5 p.m. in Penticton, at The Nest and Nectar, 1475 Fairview Rd.
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38529
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36599


37590


Real Estate
2551727
214 NW 10th Ave.
.289 bedrooms Private Sale baths
$105,900
more details
38024


37778


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Kelowna SPCA >


37589


39359


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020