It's Valentine's Day on Tuesday, so Castanet hit the streets to see what special plans local residents have in store for their significant others.
Kelowna
What's up for Valentine's?
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.
More Kelowna News
Recent Trending
Kit Kelowna SPCA >
- Rapist's parole extendedVancouver - 8:24 pm
- BC ferry could be yoursComox - 8:20 pm
- Huge chicken farm fireAbbotsford - 8:11 pm
- Police dog catches suspectsKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Rockets blast off in the 3rdWHL - 6:30 pm
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Kit Kelowna SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
© 2016 Castanet.net