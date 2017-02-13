38737

Kelowna  

What's up for Valentine's?

- | Story: 188546

It's Valentine's Day on Tuesday, so Castanet hit the streets to see what special plans local residents have in store for their significant others.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

37143
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
38484


35575


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kit
Kit Kelowna SPCA >


37589




princes_purple_rain_reissue_to_feature_new_music_and_concert_films.jpg

Prince’s Purple Rain reissue to feature new music and concert films

Music
The reissue of Prince's Purple Rain will feature unreleased music and concert films. The Purple Rain reissue will hit stores...
Penguins are clumsy
Penguins are clumsy
Must Watch
Great. Now I want to adopt a penguin. Do you think the SPCA might...
TheTango-DailyDose-0212201761
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Happy Family Day friends! Enjoy a bonus Daily Dose to wrap up the...
TheTango-DailyDose-0206201767
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to a short work week!
keanu_reeves_teases_plot_details_for_possible_bill_ted_3.jpg
Keanu Reeves teases plot details for possible Bill & Ted 3
Showbiz
Keanu Reeves has teased fans with plot details for a possible...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38474