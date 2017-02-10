Things are warming up

Photo: Brad Hallam

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Emergency officials will be keeping an eye on local waterways as the temperatures warm up.

"With the big melt on, I would expect we might see some very localized, property-by-property flooding in areas prone to that, but we are not expecting large areas of concern," said Travis Whiting, deputy fire Chief with the Kelowna Fire Department.

"Be aware that the warmer weather will have an impact on the ice levels on lakes and creeks, and people should exercise caution around the water."

ORIGINAL: 7:40 a.m.

We're in store for a big melt.

After all that snow over the past week, daytime temperatures in the Okanagan are about to jump to the other side of zero.

On Friday, Environment Canada is predicting a high of 4 C with a chance of flurries or rain. Those daytime highs are expected to hold on into next week.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to hover around 5 C. And by late next week, the mercury could climb as high as 8 C – though rain will accompany those warmer temperatures.

If those forecast highs do transpire next week, we could be looking at record-breaking temperatures. The previous record high for Feb. 15 was 8.5 C.