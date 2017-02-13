39413

Kelowna  

You're the picture of health

- | Story: 188471

A picture is worth a thousand words – and in this case may even save a life.

Especially if you live far from medical care.

Prof. Kathy Rush of UBC Okanagan’s School of Nursing recently completed a study with older patients who live with atrial fibrillation – a chronic condition that causes irregular heartbeat, fatigue, dizziness and shortness of breath.  

Rush gave cameras to 10 rural patients in varying stages of health. Participants were asked to take daily photos and mail in a memory card every two weeks for six months.

“These photo journeys give patients a voice and makes visible what can be invisible when someone is suffering,” says Rush. “You don’t always get the full story or picture of what is really going on in their lives. These photos gave us considerable information about the environmental context of living with an illness in rural communities, where there is limited access to services.

While many of the photos portrayed people waiting for, or travelling to appointments, Rush says other images told a much more stark story.

“The photos gave us access to their days, to things that wouldn’t be reported in a doctor’s office, or on a medical chart, but were an important part of their day-to-day care,” says Rush. “The images brought to life their social supports and the gaps in service.”

On days when patients felt healthy, often the images were of places in their community or the participants outside doing something they enjoyed. On symptomatic days, images were of pills, reminders of medical appointments or people resting at home.

“There is certainly a rural context, like being transferred by ambulance or traveling for hours to get to a health clinic,” says Rush. “We knew we couldn’t capture their health care journeys with words alone and this project really opened windows into their lives.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37583
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2951116
10006 Giants Head Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
38484


37778


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kit
Kit Kelowna SPCA >


37589


39269


TheTango-DailyDose-0203201790

Daily Dose – February 13, 2017

Daily Dose
Sometimes we don’t have explanations either…
TheTango-DailyDose-0203201700
Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Exercise full caution when viewing…
madonna_clarifies_names_of_adopted_daughters_estere_and_stelle.jpg
Madonna clarifies names of adopted daughters Estere and Stelle
Music
Madonna has clarified the names of her newly-adopted twin...
This guy knows how to have a good time
This guy knows how to have a good time
Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and...
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
February 6, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539