Celebrating local talent

Photo: Mark of Distinction

Local volunteers, athletes and service providers were recognized and awarded for their efforts on Wednesday night by the City of Kelowna and PacificSport Okanagan during the 2017 Community Sports Hero Awards Reception.

Okanagan athletes that competed at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio were also recognized during the evening, which took place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Mayor Colin Basra was in attendance, along with Divisional Director of Active Living and Culture Jim Gabriel to had out the awards.

Sam Charles and Shaunna Taylor moderated the evening.

“It’s an exciting time for sport in Canada, and I for one am looking forward to the year ahead,” said Taylor.

There were three categories for award recipients including Volunteer Sport Hero Awards presented on behalf of City of Kelowna, Athletic Excellence Awards presented on behalf of PacificSport Okanagan and Sport Hosting Award presented on behalf of Tourism Kelowna to one local sport organization for their outstanding commitment to sport event hosting in our community.

Special guest Brittney Page appeared for the evening, who announced her retirement from volleyball this past year and shared some of her lessons through sport to everyone at the event.

Theme songs were played as each person approached the stage and the night was capped off by sending off Kelowna contingents heading to the International Children’s Games.



Volunteer Sport Hero Award:

Lonnie Kam

Karen Quigley

Gary Crowe

Gord McInnes

Susan Foisy

Matt Briscoe

Robert LaRue

Jannik Eikenaar

Jenni Rubuliak

Bruce Corrie

Athletic Excellence Award:

Jaren LeFranc

Daria Carr

Nathan Beauchemin

Sierra Kakuno

Elijah Risso

Gareth Williams

Jaedyn Andreotti

Michael Bitcon

Mason Bourcier

Brittney Page

Sport Hosting Award: