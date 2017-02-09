38737
Fake 'Uber' in Kelowna

A man claiming to be an Uber driver pulled up to two women in Kelowna Saturday night and offered them a ride, according to one of them.

“I don't want anything to happen to any other girls or for girls to get sucked in by that,” said Bree, who asked that her last name not be used.

Bree was at an event near Rose’s Waterfront Pub when one of her friends became too intoxicated, so she tried to get a cab to send her home.

“It was about 11 p.m. and I was walking her to the taxi circle, and a guy pulled up right on Water Street and said ‘Can I help you ladies? Do you need a ride?’” said Bree.

She told the man, who was driving a dark-coloured Volkswagen Jetta, no and that they we going to a taxi.

He responded “It’s OK, I am from Uber. I can give you girls a ride,” she claims.

Bree said red flags went up immediately, as Uber doesn't operate in Kelowna.

“This could serve as a great personal safety reminder to the general public,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We would certainly encourage anyone to avoid a person or situation which does not feel safe.”

O’Donaghey said RCMP strongly encourage anyone who is confronted by a suspicious person to call 911.

Castanet tried to order an Uber and got the message: "Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area."

“My concern is there is a guy out there trying to prey on drunk girls, trying to pick them up saying he is Uber,” Bree said.

RCMP hope to find the driver, to determine what his intentions may have been.

