Kelowna  

Para champs wrap up

The last day of competition for the 2017 World Para Snowboard Championships wrapped up at Big White on Tuesday with two Team Canada riders finishing with top ten performances.

John Leslie from Arnprior, Ontario finished fifth and Alex Massie from Barrie, Ontario finished sixth.

Massie had a solid run on Tuesday clocking his fastest time of 1:09.27 and Leslie improved throughout the day posting a time of 1:09.07 on his second run to finish within one second of the podium.

In the men’s upper limb category, Canada’s top finisher for men was Curt Minard from Vernon who finished with a time of 1:16.03 to finish 8th place.

Team Canada will now focus on the World Cup in La Molina, Spain.

For all the results visit the World Para Snowboard website.

