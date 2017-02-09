38866

Kelowna  

Bike to work - in winter?

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna residents are brushing the snow off their bikes to get ready for Winter Bike to Work Day. 

This is the third year Kelowna will be participating in the international event, taking place on Friday.

“We started out with just one event, and now two years later there are four events happening throughout town and more businesses showing their support," said Landon Bradshaw of the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition. 

Despite the cold weather and snow on the ground, there are still cyclists eager to take part.

The day celebrates those who continue to bike and help commuter cycling become common place and cities from across the world will also be competing to show their commitment to winter riding. 

Several local businesses will have breakfast stations on route, and have planned plenty of fun all along their morning commute. ChainLine Cycle, The Lions Cyclery, and Kelowna Cycle are offering bicycle mechanics who will be available at the stations for minor adjustments and repairs. 

