Local picks art award finalist

A local art pro had a hand in choosing the “longlist” of top photographers in Canada for the 2017 Scotiabank Photography award.

Liz Wylie, curator at the Kelowna Art Gallery, is one of the eleven nominators for this year's competition, which recognizes a top Canadian photo-based artist who has made a significant contribution to the arts.

The winner of the seventh annual national award will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre and a published book of their works distributed worldwide.

“It needs to be somebody who has a national reputation who has a major exhibition record, a lot of critical reception for their work,” Wylie said of the nominees.

She nominated Toronto's Barbara Astman.

“She's been working since the seventies in Toronto,” Wylie said. “She's been in the vanguard in terms of technological innovations in the art form. She was one of the first artists to use the Polaroid for example.”

Three British Columbia artists have been nominated for the award. Vikky Alexander, Dana Claxton and Nancy Davenport all hail from Vancouver.

"I'd like to express my appreciation to the award nominators for their time and deliberations in providing us with their longlist of artists to be considered for this year's award," said Edward Burtynsky, chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury.

Before joining the Kelowna Art Gallery in 2007, Wylie curated at the University of Toronto for eleven years. She's been reviewing contemporary and historical Canadian art since 1977.

Now that the top eleven artists have been chosen, a jury will whittle the longlist down to the top three in March, and choose the winner in May.

