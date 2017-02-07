Dealer, gambler charged

38866
A dealer and a gambler have been charged after they were accused of cheating at Lake City Casino in Kelowna.

An investigation was launched last year after accusations of dealer collusion at the downtown Kelowna casino in games of roulette and three-card poker. 

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEUâ€BC), which is part of the investigation, says the dealer has since been suspended. 

Lake City Casino reported its suspicions of cheating to the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch On Nov. 6, 2016. The branch launched an investigation, which has since resulted in charges.

"Investigators determined that the evidence supported that the dealer and patron were involved in a criminal act of ‘Cheat at Play,’" said a statement from the CFSEUâ€BC.

Mingzhe Xu, 25, of Kamloops has been charged with one count of intent to defraud a casino and cheat while playing the game of roulette, and one count of intent to defraud a casino and cheat while playing a game of three-card poker.

Yun Long Yang, 21, of Kelowna, has been charged with one count of intent to defraud a casino and cheat while holding the stakes for a game of roulette.

Both are scheduled to appear in Kelowna provincial court on May 4.

