Alert over NewLeaf

Photo: Contributed

A consumer protection group is warning travellers about NewLeaf.

The Consumers' Association of Canada issued a travel alert about the company, saying thousands of Canadians have recently had to deal with "arbitrary cancellations and alterations to flight dates and times."

"Buyers of NewLeaf tickets should be asking themselves the question, 'Does the savings of buying cheap tickets warrant the risk of being stranded,'" said the statement. "It is extremely important that prospective buyers of NewLeaf tickets have an alternative plan to reach their chosen destinations and return home on time."

Last year, the airline dropped four cities from its service. Last month, it cancelled planned expansions.

NewLeaf hit the Canadian airline market in mid-summer last year. Using planes and crew from their Kelowna-based partner, Flair Airlines, NewLeaf offered discount ticket prices for flights across Canada, skipping many traditional airline amenities to keep prices lower.

The company has since transported more than 150,000 people.