Learning to shred spots open

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

A local program that lets underprivileged kids try out cost-prohibitive sports is looking to fill up some remaining spots for their upcoming “Learn to Shred” snowboarding program.

Elevation Outdoors, a non-profit organization, has been introducing young people to a variety of pricey sports, including snowboarding, rock climbing, sailing and mountain biking, for nine years.

The organization is getting ready to launch its second snowboarding session of the season, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 12, but they still have six open spots available.

The program is free for kids aged 14 to 18 whose parents make less than $30,000 annually, or for those on social assistance. The program is also open to young people in the foster care program, those on probation or those who are part of a restorative justice program.

Elevation Outdoors provides transportation to and from Big White Ski Resort every Wednesday afternoon and Sunday, along with lift tickets.

“It is designed for youth that have limited to no prior experience in the sport in an effort to provide them an opportunity they may not otherwise have to find a new passion,” said Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

Those who are interested in joining the program can call 250-826-1148 or email mike@elevationoutdoors.ca. The required forms can be found on Elevation Outdoor's website.