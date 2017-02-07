Greens: We were betrayed

Photo: Contributed

The CEO of the Kelowna-Lake Country Green party riding association is lashing out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Gary Blidook has condemned the prime minister's decision to "break his campaign promise" to make 2015 the last election in Canada under the current 'first past the post' system of electing members of Parliament.

"He betrayed Canadians," said Blidook.

"His commitment to electoral reform played a key role in winning our riding, and many other ridings in Canada."

The Green Party did not run a candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country during the last federal election.

While the party fell short of a full endorsement of Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr's campaign, Gary Adams, who won the party nomination, stepped down to campaign on Fuhr's behalf.

At the time, he said one of the reasons was Fuhr's commitment to proportional representation.

While Trudeau and the Liberals campaigned on election reform, the PM recently wrote a variety of consultations across the country have shown that Canadians are not clamouring for a change in the way they choose their federal government.

"Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate," the prime minister wrote.

Despite the PM's assertion, Blidook says the Green Party remains committed to electoral reform.

"The prime minister's ability to break his promise to Canadians just shows how much we need it."

In a statement to constituents, Fuhr said he did advocate for electoral reform after he was elected as he said he would, but Blidook isn't sure if the MP is willing to go further.

"I know he believes in proportional representation, I'm just not sure if he is willing to carry that forward on his own.

"I know it's hard for people to put out a private member's bill, because I think it puts them in a bad light with the prime minister and maybe the party, when it goes against the grain of the party."