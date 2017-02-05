38866
34523

Kelowna  

And the trophy goes to...

- | Story: 187961

It was a hard fought battle of the taste buds.

In the end, chef Jihhee Lee of Calgary took the gold medal in the Canadian Culinary Championships held in Kelowna this weekend.

She spoke to Castanet Saturday night just before midnight, standing in front of her new BMW – her prize for the win.

“It was a really hard competition ... on, and on, and on,” said Lee right after she was crowned the winner at the Delta Grand hotel.

“I was really tired, but I did my best. When I’m in love with a flavour, I create my own dish.”

Her finale plate was 'Cha Ca La Vong,' featuring turmeric fish mosaic with dill, paired with the Bartier Brothers 2014 Gewurztraminer.

The honour comes with a two-year lease of a BMW 435i xDrive Gran Coupe, a gorgeous vehicle on display at the event.

Joe Thottungal, representing Ottawa, took silver. 

Eric Hanson, representing Edmonton, took bronze.

About 650 people attended the finale. It was filled with wine, food and entertainment.

Numerous Olympic athletes also took the stage, as the competition raised funds for those who represent Canada at the highest level of sport.

The two-day event started with a Friday evening Mystery Wine Competition where chefs prepared a dish they felt perfectly suited the mystery bottle of wine they had received less than 24 hours before. 

Then, the Black Box Challenge held at Okanagan College gave all 11 competing chefs only an hour to prepare their dish using seven mystery ingredients.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2551727
214 NW 10th Ave.
.289 bedrooms Private Sale baths
$105,900
more details
38453




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Kelowna SPCA >


37589




prince_harry_and_meghan_markle_practically_living_together.jpg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘practically living together’

Showbiz
Actress Meghan Markle and her royal beau Prince Harry are "practically living together" while she's on a break from...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201714
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate
Galleries
People who come up with ideas like these ones are destined to...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201704
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate (2)
Galleries
Got any great ideas of your own? Let us know in the comments!
Kia’s football commercial
Kia’s football commercial
Must Watch
Watch Melissa McCarthy during the Big Game as she sets off on a...
michael_buble_and_wife_confirm_cancer-stricken_son_is_progressing_well.jpg
Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is ‘progressing well’
Music
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato has confirmed...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38507
34523