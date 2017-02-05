'Livid' over ICBC response

Photo: Google Street View

Employees at Kelowna's ICBC claims centre have serious concerns over how a bomb scare was handled this week.

On Jan. 31, an explosive device was discovered in a vehicle at the claims centre on Springfield Road. The car had recently been recovered by the RCMP and was involved in a stolen vehicle claim stemming from the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP explosives unit was called from up the coast to deal with the device and determined it “was considered more stable than your typical explosive,” and would have required additional components to discharge.

An employee working at the claims centre during the incident says the building wasn't evacuated until three and a half hours after the device was discovered.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, says staff received an email at 1 p.m. telling them to stay out of the area where recovered vehicles are stored.

Despite a “buzz in the office," none of the managers explained to staff why the back area has been closed down.

“We were all getting stressed out as we didn't know what was going on,” said the employee. “At 4:30 or so, two or three managers came around and told us to leave. Our work day ends at five.”

The husband of another ICBC worker also reached out to Castanet, corroborating the timeline of events.

He said the explosive device was actually a stick of dynamite. Police described the item in question as an “explosive item.”

“If they found a stick of dynamite at a school, at an airport, a bus station, a ferry, those sorts of things, do you think they would leave the kids and people there? No,” the employee's husband said. “Why did management decide to try and cover it up for a few hours and go on like it was situation normal?”

In response to the concerns, Adam Grossman, in communications with ICBC, said: “We take the security of our customers and employees extremely seriously,” and highlighted the fact that police commended ICBC employees in their handling of the situation.

ICBC did not dispute the employees' timeline from when the explosive was found to when the evacuation was issued.

The staff member who reached out to Castanet says employees are “livid” with the company's response to the situation.

“ICBC may not think it is a big deal because it turned out to be a scare only,” she said. “What happens next time when it isn't?

“We as employees are threatened all the time, verbally over the phone, so it would not take much for someone to park a vehicle with explosives inside and walk away.”