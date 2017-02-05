38866
Kelowna  

Expo for tots to teens

Family Day weekend seems like the appropriate time for the Tot to Teen Expo.

The event takes place Feb. 11-12 at Kelowna's Parkinson Rec Centre, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will showcase more than 50 products and services for families with kids of all ages.

Admission is free, and there will be activities to keep kids entertained as well as food for parents and youngsters alike.

“We are putting an emphasis on healthy families this year,” says event organizer Shara Mendoza. “There will be great exhibits geared towards keeping your kids active and healthy as well as our usual variety of local businesses.”  

Free professional family photos are available at the event by Selina Morrison Photography. 

Kids can also check out chickens and chicks from Quality Farms, and watch chicks hatching. There will also be free cookie decorating by Nannysitters and a bowling lane set up by Capri Valley Lanes. Okanagan Regional Library will have storytime both mornings.  

“Our event is great for families looking to come and book some spring activities, have a fun day out, and pick up some unique gifts and items,” said fellow organizer Alma Gurgol. 

For a complete list of the exhibits, families are encouraged to check out the event website.

37070