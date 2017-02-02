Explosive in stolen car

Photo: Google Street View

The RCMP explosives disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to Kelowna Tuesday, after an explosive device was found in a stolen car.

An ICBC employee at the claims centre on Springfield Road noticed what appeared to be an explosive device in a car that was associated with a stolen vehicle claim from the Lower Mainland. The car had been recovered by RCMP in the Central Okanagan.

Upon investigation, police determined “the explosive material ... was considered more stable than your typical explosive,” and required further components to actually discharge.

The explosives unit arrived in Kelowna at 8:15 p.m., secured the device, and cleared the rest of the vehicle.

“RCMP wish to commend the employees of ICBC for taking the necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of the general public,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

Police did not disclose what type of explosive device it was.