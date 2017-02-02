38630

Kelowna  

Explosive in stolen car

- | Story: 187761

The RCMP explosives disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to Kelowna Tuesday, after an explosive device was found in a stolen car.

An ICBC employee at the claims centre on Springfield Road noticed what appeared to be an explosive device in a car that was associated with a stolen vehicle claim from the Lower Mainland. The car had been recovered by RCMP in the Central Okanagan.

Upon investigation, police determined “the explosive material ... was considered more stable than your typical explosive,” and required further components to actually discharge.

The explosives unit arrived in Kelowna at 8:15 p.m., secured the device, and cleared the rest of the vehicle.

“RCMP wish to commend the employees of ICBC for taking the necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of the general public,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

Police did not disclose what type of explosive device it was.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38386
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36599


37590


Real Estate
2928113
5346 Signet Cr
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,195,000
more details


31590


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ronan
Ronan Kelowna SPCA >


37589




Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Must Watch
How does Jimmy sound more like Neil Young than Neil Young does!?
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201784
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable
Galleries
Prepare to feel slightly uncomfortable by this gallery.
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201700
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable (2)
Galleries
Sorry for making you cringe.
nicki_minaj_and_drake_reunite_after_meek_mill_fall_out.jpg
Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after Meek Mill fall out
Music
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake have reconciled their friendship,
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
Must Watch
If you need help rationalizing an after-work dip into your local...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada