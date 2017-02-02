Guilty of stealing bait car

Photo: Facebook - Nathan Fahl

A prolific carjacker has pleaded guilty to stealing a bait car – a week before his trial was set to start.

Nathan Fahl, the man originally charged in a high-speed chase that injured a pedestrian, was set to begin his trial earlier this week, but pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to theft of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, stemming from an incident on March 30, 2016.

The 27-year-old has an extensive prior record, including nine convictions of theft over $5,000, several of which were vehicle thefts, along with three dangerous driving convictions.

Fahl wasn't arrested for stealing the bait car until May and remained in custody until December. He was granted bail on Dec. 13 after telling Justice Greg Koturbash that he had come to a crossroads and was looking to Christianity to help him change his ways.

He was released into 24-hour house arrest at the Adult and Teen Challenge Okanagan Men's Centre, a Christian-based rehabilitation centre in Lake Country.

Fahl will remain out of custody until he faces sentencing. A pre-sentence report has been ordered for Fahl, which will be received by the judge on Mar. 7.

The report will include Fahl's history, life circumstances and his risk to reoffend. A sentencing date will be set following his Mar. 7 court appearance.